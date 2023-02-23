Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.00

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 89042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Westaim Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$421.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Parag Shah purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,750.00. 15.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

