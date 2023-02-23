West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $305.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

