Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WFC opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

