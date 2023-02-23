WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.