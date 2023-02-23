Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

