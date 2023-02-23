WAXE (WAXE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $503,844.98

WAXE (WAXE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $503,844.98 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $85.61 or 0.00357365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

