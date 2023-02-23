WAX (WAXP) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $194.31 million and $19.86 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00426330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.73 or 0.28240865 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,370,096,553 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,369,923,452.5833383 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08337689 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $20,003,838.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.