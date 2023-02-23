Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Shares Down 1.6%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 27 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 919% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Want Want China Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Want Want China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.5206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Want Want China Company Profile

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

