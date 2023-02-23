Wanchain Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 38.2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $61.29 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00082505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,190,513 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

