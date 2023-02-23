VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $139.84 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $139.84 million and approximately $662,144.94 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,391,056,388,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,091,359,772,725 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

