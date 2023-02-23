VRES Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.99 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. VRES has a market capitalization of $99.99 million and $192.74 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00213526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,159.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04141592 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $174.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

