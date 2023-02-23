Vivo Capital LLC Invests $9.71 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 404,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. Vaxcyte comprises about 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 114,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,180. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vaxcyte

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCVX. BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.