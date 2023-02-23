Vivo Capital LLC Invests $9.71 Million in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 404,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,000. Vaxcyte comprises about 1.1% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 114,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,180. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.