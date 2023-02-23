Vivo Capital LLC Increases Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,019 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for about 3.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $34,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 24,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,317. The company has a market capitalization of $964.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRDN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

