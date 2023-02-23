Vivo Capital LLC Has $43.43 Million Stock Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Verona Pharma comprises about 4.8% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 5.84% of Verona Pharma worth $43,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 42,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,066,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $393,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 413,168 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,057,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,066,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

