Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 629 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology makes up 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.15% of PAR Technology worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 70.7% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,862,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,842,000 after acquiring an additional 771,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 922,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 35,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,422. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $972.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.80.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

