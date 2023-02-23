Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,869 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 70,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,136,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,977. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

