Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 116,138 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,138 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. 398,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,314. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

