Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.97. The company had a trading volume of 291,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,472. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

