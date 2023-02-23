Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.42 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $190.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average is $181.57. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

