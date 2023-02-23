Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,722 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 196,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,133. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.