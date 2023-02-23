Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $91.67. 52,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $105.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.