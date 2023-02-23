Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 35,700 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Ultralife worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,200 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,090.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,833.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,214. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

