Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 15,221 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

