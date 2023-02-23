Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,619 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 236,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

