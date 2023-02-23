Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 319.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 24,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.70. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.