Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 176,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 458.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

