Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,523,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 1,182,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after buying an additional 671,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.09. 12,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,999. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Four Corners Property Trust

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

