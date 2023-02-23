Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 9,286 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 41.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 1,275,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

