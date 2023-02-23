Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,887,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,392. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

