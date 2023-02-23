Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 521.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 25.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 517.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 161.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

SCCO stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $72.72. 144,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,325. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

