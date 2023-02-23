Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after buying an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 1,557,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 6,304,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,226,091. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

