Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,913. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

