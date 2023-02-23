Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.79. 108,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,955. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.