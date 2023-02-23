VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.72. VirnetX shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 69,813 shares trading hands.

VirnetX Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

