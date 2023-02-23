Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) versus Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Financial Survey

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 1 0 3 0 2.50

Heska has a consensus price target of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than Virax Biolabs Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 75.91 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Heska $253.74 million 3.55 -$1.15 million ($1.57) -52.96

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Heska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Heska -6.26% 0.09% 0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heska beats Virax Biolabs Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Rating)

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Heska

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.