Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

