Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $65,435.64 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $65,435.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Adam David Sachs sold 4,019 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $7,394.96.
- On Monday, November 28th, Adam David Sachs sold 19,654 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $67,609.76.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 2.9 %
RBOT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 215,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,688. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $346.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
