Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 2,874,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,105. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -262.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

