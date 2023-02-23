Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.17-$1.27 EPS.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 3,699,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,569. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

