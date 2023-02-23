Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. 2,573,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,702. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -262.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

