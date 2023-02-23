Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $11.06 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $90,330.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,465.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00391006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00092127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00645608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00583554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00178705 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,172,335 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

