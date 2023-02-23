Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.
Denbury Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DEN stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.64.
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
