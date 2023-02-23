Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,022 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Denbury by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEN stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denbury Profile

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.