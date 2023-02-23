Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,155 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

