Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 129,328 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1,458.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.