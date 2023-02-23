Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $11.49 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 118,058 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.