Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 295.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,315 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $117.63 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

