Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of Maximus worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,973,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,863,000 after acquiring an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,173,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maximus Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

