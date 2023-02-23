Verition Fund Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.94 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

