Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,047 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.43% of Kohl’s worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.