Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,815. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

